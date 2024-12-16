From Iceland — Kraumur Music Award Winners Announced

Kraumur Music Award Winners Announced

Published December 16, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Brynja Snær/Supplied

The winners of the annual Kraumur Music Awards were announced on December 12. The aim of the annual award is to promote and support album releases among Icelandic artists and bands. Since their inception in 2008, approximately 90 artists have been awarded. 

The winners are the following: 

  • Amor Vincit Omnia for brb babe
  • Iðunn Einars for Í hennar heimi
  • sideproject for sourcepond
  • SiGRÚN for Monster Milk
  • Sunna Margrét for Finger on Tongue
  • Supersport! for Allt sem hefur gerst

Among the previous winners of Kraumur throughout the years are Ásgeir, Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, Elín Hall, GDRN,  Hildur GUðnadóttir, JFDR, Kælan Mikla, and more. 

The panel of judges consisted of people with various experiences in music production, promotion and journalism, and included Árni Matthíasson, Arnar Eggert Thoroddsen, Birgitta Björg Guðmarsdóttir, Eldar Ástþórsson, Júlía Kröyer, Karólína Einars Maríudóttir, Lovísa Rut Kristjánsdóttir, Óli Dóri, Rósa Birgitta Ísfeld, Trausti Júlíusson, Vaka Orradóttir, and Þorbjörg Roach Gunnarsdóttir. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Record Volume Of Cannabis Confiscated In 2024

Record Volume Of Cannabis Confiscated In 2024

by

News
Naval Mine Weighing 145 Kilograms Detonated In Eyjafjörður

Naval Mine Weighing 145 Kilograms Detonated In Eyjafjörður

by

News
One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

by

News
Fox Roaming Loose In Laugardalur

Fox Roaming Loose In Laugardalur

by

News
Future Of Kolaportið Flea Market Uncertain

Future Of Kolaportið Flea Market Uncertain

by

News
Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

by

Show Me More!