From Iceland — Kraumur Music Award Winners Announced

Photo by Brynja Snær/Supplied

The winners of the annual Kraumur Music Awards were announced on December 12. The aim of the annual award is to promote and support album releases among Icelandic artists and bands. Since their inception in 2008, approximately 90 artists have been awarded.

The winners are the following:

Amor Vincit Omnia for brb babe

Iðunn Einars for Í hennar heimi

sideproject for sourcepond

SiGRÚN for Monster Milk

Sunna Margrét for Finger on Tongue

Supersport! for Allt sem hefur gerst

Among the previous winners of Kraumur throughout the years are Ásgeir, Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, Elín Hall, GDRN, Hildur GUðnadóttir, JFDR, Kælan Mikla, and more.

The panel of judges consisted of people with various experiences in music production, promotion and journalism, and included Árni Matthíasson, Arnar Eggert Thoroddsen, Birgitta Björg Guðmarsdóttir, Eldar Ástþórsson, Júlía Kröyer, Karólína Einars Maríudóttir, Lovísa Rut Kristjánsdóttir, Óli Dóri, Rósa Birgitta Ísfeld, Trausti Júlíusson, Vaka Orradóttir, and Þorbjörg Roach Gunnarsdóttir.