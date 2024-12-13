From Iceland — Iceland To Build Its First Fully Accessible Public Hot Tub

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine

Iceland is set to build its first fully accessible public hot tub, thanks to entrepreneur Haraldur Þorleifsson and his Ramp Up initiative. Haraldur, a prominent advocate for accessibility, announced the project on X.

“Swimming pools are where a lot of people in Iceland go to exercise and socialize,” Haraldur wrote. “The hot tub is where life stories are shared and news dissected. But people with disabilities have very limited options in joining in.”

The new hot tub will feature a ramp, allowing wheelchair users to roll directly into the water. Haraldur shared that the project has officially entered the design phase following the signing of a letter of intent with key supporters, including Regína Ásvaldsdóttir, the mayor of Mosfellsbær, and Ásmundur Einar Daðason, the Minister of Education and Children.

Ramp Up is an initiative started by Haraldur – known as Halli – that aims to increase accessibility to those using wheelchairs in Iceland. Currently, Ramp Up is working towards achieving the goal of building 1,500 ramps in Iceland by 2025. The initiative has already expended to Paris.