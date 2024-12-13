From Iceland — Immigrants Now Make Up 18.2% Of Iceland's Population

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

As of January 1, 2024, immigrants made up 18.2% of Iceland’s population, totaling 69,691 individuals, reports Statistics Iceland. This marks a steady rise from the previous year, when immigrants constituted 16.7% of the population (62,821). Over the past decade, the proportion of immigrants in Iceland has grown significantly. Immigrants constituted just 7.4% of the population in 2012.

The number of second-generation immigrants — those born in Iceland to immigrant parents — also increased, rising from 6,855 in early 2023 to 7,351 this year. Combined, first and second-generation immigrants now represent 20.1% of Iceland’s population, the highest percentage ever recorded. Additionally, individuals with a foreign background (those with at least one foreign-born parent) accounted for 7.3% of the population, reflecting a slight increase compared to the previous year.

Polish nationals continue to dominate as the largest immigrant group in Iceland, with 22,394 individuals, accounting for 32.1% of all immigrants. They are followed by immigrants from Ukraine (5.3%) and Lithuania (5.1%).

Among male immigrants, Polish men represented 33.8%, or 12,737 of 37,691 male immigrants, followed by men from Lithuania (5.9%) and Romania (5.5%). For female immigrants, Polish women also led at 30.2%, followed by women from Ukraine (6.6%) and the Philippines (5.1%).

The capital region remains the hub for immigrants, with 49,433 first and second-generation immigrants (64.2% of all immigrants in Iceland) making their homes there. However, Suðurnes holds the highest concentration of immigrants proportionally, with 31.5% of its residents being first or second-generation immigrants. This is followed by the Westfjords (23.8%) and Northwest Iceland, which has the lowest proportion at 10.6%.

In 2023, 649 individuals gained Icelandic citizenship, slightly down from 706 the previous year. Of these, the largest group previously held Polish citizenship (156), followed by individuals from Thailand (40). Women continued to make up the majority of those gaining citizenship, a trend consistent since 1991. Last year, 344 women received Icelandic citizenship compared to 305 men.