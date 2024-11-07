From Iceland — Search And Rescue Team Member Died During Training

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

On November 3, media outlets reported that a person fell into the Tungufljót River near Geysir in South Iceland. The person was later confirmed as Sigurður Kristófer McQuillan Óskarsson, chairperson of the search and rescue team Kyndill in Mosfellsbær.

Sigurður fell in during freshwater training near the riverbank. Search and rescue team members retrieved him from the water and initiated resuscitation attempts, which ultimately failed, RÚV reports.

The National Coalition of Search and Rescue Teams Landsbjörg issued a statement confirming the incident, sending their heartfelt condolences to Sigurður’s family and friends and claiming they will provide all available support to the police.

The incident is under investigation by the South Iceland Police.