From Iceland — Preschool E.coli Infection Traced To Minced Meat

Preschool E.coli Infection Traced To Minced Meat

Published November 1, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The origins of an e.coli contamination, which led to a mass outbreak in a Reykjavík preschool, have been determined.  The case was investigated by the Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST), which identified the contamination coming from a mixture of beef and sheep meat, sourced by food manufacturer Kjarnafæði.

According to MAST, the food was unsatisfactory in its treatment and preparation. 45 preschool-aged children were infected after an e.coli outbreak on October 17.

During the investigation, MAST tested all food items used for cooking on the outbreak date. Every food sample tested negative for e.coli, except for the meat. A few children, who usually refrain from eating meat, also became sick. MAST estimated them being affected by other preschoolers.

The meat in question was exclusively sold to professional kitchens, such as restaurants and cafeterias.

Icelandic meat production regulations do not stipulate that meat should be infection-free at the point of sale. However, manufacturers should do everything in their power to limit possible contamination. In 2018, MAST found e.coli bacteria in approximately 30% of lamb meat and 11.5% of beef.

On October 31, RÚV reported that the school’s chef had resigned following the incident.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Medical Doctors Confirm Work Stoppage

Medical Doctors Confirm Work Stoppage

by

News
Candidacy Deadline For Parliamentary Elections Passed

Candidacy Deadline For Parliamentary Elections Passed

by

News
Major Decision Ahead For Residents Of Þorlákshöfn

Major Decision Ahead For Residents Of Þorlákshöfn

by

News
Icelandair To Stop Transporting Dogs On Passenger Flights

Icelandair To Stop Transporting Dogs On Passenger Flights

by

News
Inflation Falls To Lowest Point Since 2021

Inflation Falls To Lowest Point Since 2021

by

News
Former Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson Running For Parliament

Former Mayor Dagur B. Eggertsson Running For Parliament

by

Show Me More!