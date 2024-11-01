From Iceland — Preschool E.coli Infection Traced To Minced Meat

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The origins of an e.coli contamination, which led to a mass outbreak in a Reykjavík preschool, have been determined. The case was investigated by the Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST), which identified the contamination coming from a mixture of beef and sheep meat, sourced by food manufacturer Kjarnafæði.

According to MAST, the food was unsatisfactory in its treatment and preparation. 45 preschool-aged children were infected after an e.coli outbreak on October 17.

During the investigation, MAST tested all food items used for cooking on the outbreak date. Every food sample tested negative for e.coli, except for the meat. A few children, who usually refrain from eating meat, also became sick. MAST estimated them being affected by other preschoolers.

The meat in question was exclusively sold to professional kitchens, such as restaurants and cafeterias.

Icelandic meat production regulations do not stipulate that meat should be infection-free at the point of sale. However, manufacturers should do everything in their power to limit possible contamination. In 2018, MAST found e.coli bacteria in approximately 30% of lamb meat and 11.5% of beef.

On October 31, RÚV reported that the school’s chef had resigned following the incident.