From Iceland — President Zelensky To Attend Nordic Council Meeting In Reykjavík Today

Photo by The Government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Iceland today for the Nordic Council meeting, prompting heightened security measures and street closures in downtown Reykjavík, reports RÚV.

During his visit, President Zelensky will participate in the fourth Nordic-Ukraine Leaders’ Summit and hold discussions with Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson and President Halla Tómasdóttir. The council meetings will take place at both Alþingi and Reykjavík City Hall.

The gathering brings together 87 Nordic Council members, along with prime ministers, foreign ministers, and other parliamentarians from Nordic countries, plus numerous guests.

Extensive street closures expected

Extensive security measures have been implemented in downtown Reykjavík, including complete closure to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic in designated areas. The following streets will be affected: Vonarstræti (between Lækjargata and Suðurgata); Templarasund and Kirkjustræti (from Pósthússtræti); Tjarnargata (between Vonarstræti and Kirkjustræti)

The closures will be in effect from 8:00 and remain until 16:00 on Wednesday.

More information about street closures in connection with the Nordic Council meeting can be found on the City of Reykjavík’s website. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson took part in a Nordic summit with Volodymyr Zelensky in Stockholm. On this occasion, Bjarni and Volodymyr signed the countries’ bilateral agreement on security cooperation and long-term support.