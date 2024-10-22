From Iceland — Unusual Surge In Geothermal Activity At Geysir Area

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine

An increase in geothermal activity has been observed at the Geysir geothermal area in Haukadalur since Saturday, October 19, drawing the attention of both experts and locals. According to a Facebook post by the Icelandic Met Office, their monitoring systems — including seismometers, GPS measurements and satellite imagery — have not detected any changes that might explain this increased activity.

A representative from the Environment Agency of Iceland confirmed that numerous hot springs in the area have become more active. Strokkur geyser, in particular, has shown unusual behaviour in recent days, with higher and more powerful eruptions occasionally ejecting rocks and mud. The geyser is now erupting more frequently, with steam columns reaching heights of up to 30 meters. However, Geysir itself has shown no changes in activity.

Experts from the Environment Agency, Met Office, and Civil Protection met this afternoon to assess the situation. Continuous monitoring is ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of this increased activity. Officials emphasise that geothermal areas are inherently dynamic and there are always risks present due to boiling water and steam.

The Met Office recommends that those visiting the Geysir area remain cautious, maintain a safe distance from the hot springs, and follow instructions from the Environment Agency, which oversees the area.

A video of the Blesi hot spring, captured by park ranger Dagur Jónsson, documents some of these recent changes in the area’s geothermal activity.