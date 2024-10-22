From Iceland — Icelanders Abroad Can Vote In Early November

Icelanders Abroad Can Vote In Early November

Published October 22, 2024

The Reykjavík Grapevine

Early voting for Icelanders living abroad begins on November 7, reports RÚV. Voters are encouraged to follow all information about the parliamentary elections on kosning.is.

Who has the right to vote?

  • Icelandic citizens who have maintained their legal residence abroad for less than 16 years, are at least 18 years old on election day and have previously held legal residence in Iceland.
  • Icelandic citizens who have held legal residence in Iceland retain their voting rights for 16 years from the date they establish legal residence abroad.
  • After the 16-year period has elapsed, individuals must apply to the National Registry of Iceland to remain on the electoral roll.

How do I know where to vote?

Information about Icelandic diplomatic missions and honorary consuls can be found on the Government of Iceland’s website. If a voter plans to vote at a diplomatic mission, it is sufficient to monitor the office’s websites and social media to obtain information about opening hours. However, voters must contact the honorary consul directly to vote with them.

