From Iceland — Official Identification Documents Now Available At Hagkaup

Photo by Hagkaup

From October 21, Hagkaup’s Skeifan location will administer national identification documents on behalf of Registers Iceland (Þjóðskrá). The service is a six-month pilot project aimed at improving accessibility.

Both passports and ID cards (nafnskírteini) will be available for pick-up at Hagkaup in Skeifan. In an announcement, it is claimed the new service offers a centralised location for document pick-up. Free parking and Hagkaup’s around-the-clock opening hours are said to improve accessibility.

According to the registry, Hagkaup’s staff will be trained to administer the documents, following the same protocol as the institution. Applicants have seven days to collect their IDs from the store, otherwise they will be returned to the Registers Iceland office at Borgartún 21.