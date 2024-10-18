From Iceland — Government Prepares Increased Customs Monitoring

Photo by Wikimedia

Legislation is underway that grants the Icelandic Customs Authority increased authority to examine travellers’ luggage without prior consent, mbl.is reports. However, selected individuals will be notified retroactively. The bill is currently under preparation by the Ministry of Finance and published in the government’s online consultation portal.

Additionally, the bill suggests adopting a low-dose x-ray system during customs. Individuals chosen for extra security screening can be scanned, as opposed to disrobing.

The bill aims to improve and streamline customs surveillance in cases of potential drug smuggling. “Time spent during customs will decrease, to the improvement of both travellers and the customs authorities,” the bill claims.