From Iceland — Fire In Stuðlar Youth Facility Kills One

Fire In Stuðlar Youth Facility Kills One

Published October 21, 2024

Vísir/Vilhelm

On the morning of October 19, a fire broke out in the Stuðlar’s emergency placement facility, leading to the death of a 17-year-old patient. One employee suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and is not in danger, according to Vísir. News of the incident was announced by Ólöf Ásta Farestveit, the General Director of the National Agency for Children and Families (BOFS), which manages the facility.

Among other things, the statement reads: “Every aspect of the agency’s operations aims to ensure the safety of children and employees. The agency regrets that it couldn’t fulfil its duties and is deeply saddened by this serious incident.”

It continues, stating that necessary precautions were made for the rest of the children situated at Stuðlar and that the Red Cross’ trauma unit was called to the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Furthermore, BOFS has struck a deal with the alcoholic rehabilitation organisation SÁÁ to use their Vogur facilities temporarily for Stuðlar’s operations. Repairs on Stuðlar’s emergency placement centre are said to be accelerated while the construction of other rehabilitation resources is emphasised.

According to Vísir, no one has been arrested and no information about the cause of the fire has been released.

