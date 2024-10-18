From Iceland — Hagkaup Stops Selling SodaStream

Photo by Hagkaup

Hagkaup CEO Sigurður Reynaldsson recently announced that the shop has decided to pull SodaStream products off its shelves, Heimildin reports.

Pro-Palestine activists in Iceland have encouraged consumers to avoid Israeli-made products by labelling them with stickers. According to Sigurður, SodaStream’s supplier in Iceland, Heimilistæki, decided to pull the products — at least temporarily — in response to the boycott actions.

According to the Palestinian-led movement Boycotts, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS), SodaStream is among the brands encouraged to be boycotted. SodaStream is a subsidiary of PepsiCo and operates in an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

“We’ve experienced people labelling the packaging ruining them in our stores. We can’t sell the product in those conditions and want to make changes,” Sigurður said to Heimildin.