From Iceland — Grapevine Events: "Tjörnin" Book Launch, Josh Glanc Comedy & More

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

No, Halloween costume shopping isn’t the only thing on your to-do list this weekend!

We’ll be getting out of the house, and so should you. Here are some events we recommend you check out this weekend: Did you know there’s going to be a hilarious stand-up comedy show by Josh Glanc at Gaukurinn? Rán Flygenring is launching a new book, and for those craving a live gig, there will be not one but two nights of music at the recently opened RVK Brewing Company Tónabíó. To stay updated on what’s happening in Reykjavík, be sure to grab the freshest copy of the Grapevine or check events.grapevine.is.

RVK Fringe Presents: Josh Glanc | Hosted by Linda

Friday October 18 — 21:00 — Gaukurinn — 2.500 ISK

RVK Fringe may be over, but the fun continues. If you’re looking for a good laugh after an intense (or boring) work week, make your way to Gaururinn. The hilarious Josh Glanc is coming to town with some seasonally appropriate comedy. The show will be hosted by the patron demon of RVK Fringe, Linda. After all the comedy fun, stick around for free karaoke. IZ

Að standa á haus: Karítas and Andervel

Saturday October 19 — 20:00 — RVK Bruggfélag – Skipholt 33 — Free

RVK Brewing Co./Tónabíó has started an exciting concert series, aiming to fill the gap in live music venues in town. ‘Að standa á haus’ features a selection of DJs on Fridays and a diverse group of musicians on Saturdays. This weekend, you’re in for a treat — DJ Queerwolf (aka our very own Rex Beckett) will be setting the mood for the weekend, followed by Saturday night’s performance of songwriter-composer Andervel and the solo project of Karítas Óðinsdóttir. A mellow but intimate Saturday night, sorted. IZ

Tjörnin by Rán Flygenring Book Launch

Sunday October 20 — 14:00-16:00 — Ásmundarsalur — Free

Rán Flygenring has made a name for herself as an award-winning artist, illustrator, and author. Rather than confining herself to a traditional box, Rán uses her creativity to tell stories, encouraging us to look at familiar creatures and places, be it elves or volcanoes, in new ways. Join her book launch at Ásmundarsalur, which also promises a pond drawing workshop — no, it’s not just for kids! IZ

The Making of Hornstrandir Film Festival Documentary Screening and Q&A

Tuesday October 22 — 18:00 — The Nordic House — Free

Hornstrandir is the last wilderness in Europe — a vast area of lush hills, beautiful coves, and endless exciting hikes. How can we balance exploration with nature conservation? The creators of the Hornstrandir Film Festival will address these questions, discuss the challenges of organising a festival in such a remote location, and screen their second documentary. Last summer, we had the opportunity to attend the festival’s inaugural edition, and it was definitely one for the books. IZ

Last Podcast on the Left

Tuesday October 22 — 9.990 – 23.490 ISK — Harpa, Silfurberg

The Last Podcast on the Left crew is coming to Iceland to talk about serial killers, weird government conspiracies, aliens and other topics in the realm of bizarre and macabre. This podcast has been around since before the term “podcast” was coined and has gathered a following around the world so they started touring the material from the shows too. We can expect to be weirded and grossed out while keeled over with laughter. AJ