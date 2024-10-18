From Iceland — Warning About Phishing Emails Posing As The Reykjavík Grapevine

Warning About Phishing Emails Posing As The Reykjavík Grapevine

Published October 18, 2024

The Reykjavík Grapevine

Unscrupulous actors posing as The Reykjavík Grapevine have sent phishing emails to an unknown number of recipients.

The emails, with subject line “Ósk um að fjarlægja brotna efni – Reykjavik Grapevine” (Request to remove broken materials — Reykjavik Grapevine) informs unwitting recipients that they are using the Grapevine’s copyright without permission and implores them to click a link and supply personal information to avoid repercussions.

This scam is not connected to any data breach. It has been reported.

Recipients are asked to please report these emails for phishing. On Gmail, this is possible by clicking the three stacked dots beside the “reply” button to access the “report phishing” option.

A good rule of thumb is to look at the email address sending a potentially problematic email. The Grapevine will never send emails from an unassociated Gmail, Hotmail or other generic accounts.

Here are more tips for keeping yourself safe.

