From Iceland — Left-Greens Not Participating In Caretaker Government

Left-Greens Not Participating In Caretaker Government

Published October 16, 2024

Villi/Vísir

Vinstri Græn (the Left-Green Movement) have decided not to participate in the caretaker government that will oversee parliament until the Nov. 30 election. Party leader and outgoing infrastructure minister Svandís Svavarsdóttir denied President Halla Tómasdóttir’s request for the party’s ongoing participation in the coalition. Svandís announced her decision in a conversation with RÚV on Tuesday.

Svandís said outgoing Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson had decided to dissolve parliament without seeking the consent of the coalition parties — the Left-Greens and the Progressive Party — and claimed it his actions were a breach of confidence.

The newly formed caretaker government comprises only ministers from the Independence and Progressive parties. The Left-Greens held three cabinets in the coalition — infrastructure, food and agriculture, and social and labour affairs. The party’s ministers will give up those files but remain MPs. Details of the re-allocation of the Left-Greens’ cabinets are currently unclear.

