From Iceland — Search Underway For Tourists Missing At Kerlingarfjöll

Search Underway For Tourists Missing At Kerlingarfjöll

Published August 6, 2024

Words by
Photo by
John Rogers for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The search continues for two tourists who became trapped in a cave after a rockfall at Kerlingarfjöll on August 5th, reports RÚV. The tourists contacted the emergency line through online chat.

Jón Þór Víglundsson, spokesperson for Landsbjörg (Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue), says that visibility for searching was poor during the night, with low cloud cover and rain. Now the weather in the search area is starting to clear up.

It is assumed that the people are in a cave, so all known caves in the area are being searched.

“About 150 people have been involved in the search overnight, since late last evening when we received information that two individuals had become trapped in a cave. But all known caves in the area have been searched without any results,” says Jón Þór.

Communication attempts and next steps

Jón Þór says that the tourists messaged emergency services via online chat. The message was clear and stated that two people are trapped inside a cave and their exit was blocked by a large rock.

“Attempts were made to contact them back without success, and there has been no contact with the people since the initial communication took place,” says Jón Þór.

Rescue workers have thoroughly searched at and around the location from where the notification was sent, but without success.

“We are now considering how to proceed with operations, both to replace personnel and to determine the next steps,” Jón Þór said early this morning.

