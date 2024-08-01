From Iceland — There's A New President In Town: Halla Tómasdóttir Assumes Office

Photo by Aldís Pálsdóttir

Two months after Icelanders went to the polls to vote in the presidential elections, the country’s new head of state is on the verge of being formally installed. President-elect Halla Tómasdóttir will officially step into her new role during a church service at Dómkirkja at 15:30. The service will be followed by a ceremony in Alþingi.

The nation’s seventh president — and only the second woman to hold the office — Halla was elected June 1 with 34.3% of the vote.

Prior to running for president, Halla, 55, was serving as CEO of The B Team, an international non-profit advocating for business practices aimed at equality and the wellbeing of the planet. She also ran for president in 2016.

The Grapevine’s surveyed Halla on her presidential aspirations for our May 2024 cover feature. Here’s what she had to say.

Farewell to Guðni & Eliza

Halla takes over the presidency from Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, who served two four-year terms in office before announcing during his New Year’s address to the nation that he would not seek re-election.

His calm level-headedness resonated with the people over the course of his presidency, as reflected in his electoral victories. He garnered 39.1% of the vote in 2016 and 92% when re-elected in 2020. He enjoyed consistently high approval ratings during his eight years in office.

Guðni shared a message of thanks to the Icelandic on the official Facebook page of the presidency, expressing that it was an honour to serve the nation.

Outgoing first lady Eliza Reid shared her thoughts Wednesday on her husband’s time in office and the numerous projects and causes she has focused on during that time.