From Iceland — Deputy Director Of Public Prosecutions Temporarily Suspended

Photo by Mbl.is / Kristinn Ingvarsson

Chief Public Prosecutor Sigríður Friðjónsdóttir has temporarily suspended deputy prosecutor Helgi Magnús Gunnarsson for his failure to abide by a letter of reprimand issued in 2022.

The decision came following the recent charges brought against Helgi by the humanitarian association Solaris. Its board of directors pressed charges after Helgi expressed hateful views towards immigrants, refugees, the association and its volunteers. Concerning the trial of Mohamed Kourani, a man of Middle-Eastern descent who was recently convicted for attempted murder and gross physical assault, Helgi expressed xenophobic statements in conversation with media. Helgi admitted that Mohamed’s case was an outlier, but still opined that Iceland is “mass importing men who do not care for our social contract,” stating that “the only thing that stops them is the fist, use of force.”

Replying to RÚV, Sigríður recounts an instance in 2022 when Helgi was reprimanded following his comments on queer asylum seekers. Commenting on a case concerning a refugee applying for asylum on the grounds of sexual orientation, Helgi wrote on social media: “Of course they lie. Most of them come here hoping for more money and a better life. Who doesn’t lie to save themselves? Apart from that, is there a shortage of gays in Iceland?”

In the letter of reprimand, Sigríður stated that Helgi’s expression, behaviour and language in public discourse had been indecent and incompatible to his position as deputy prosecutor. The letter stated that Helgi had been offered an opportunity to improve his mannerism.

Given his recent comments about Solaris and Middle Eastern refugees, Helgi clearly failed to do so.