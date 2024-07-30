From Iceland — Icelander Arrested For Vandalism In Mexico

Photo by Mazatlán Police

On Friday July 26, an Icelandic man was arrested in the city of Mazatlán on Mexico’s west coast for vandalising a military hospital in the area.

Workers in the building reported the man to the authorities for disturbance. At the scene, the Mazatlán Police found walls covered in graffiti along with bags filled with paint cans.

The man was later arrested and transferred to a civil judge. The Police reported the incident on their social media.

For a punishment fitting the crime, the perpetrator should be sentenced to 12 months of art therapy.