From Iceland — Icelander Arrested For Vandalism In Mexico

Icelander Arrested For Vandalism In Mexico

Published July 30, 2024

Words by
Photo by
Mazatlán Police

On Friday July 26, an Icelandic man was arrested in the city of Mazatlán on Mexico’s west coast for vandalising a military hospital in the area.

Workers in the building reported the man to the authorities for disturbance. At the scene, the Mazatlán Police found walls covered in graffiti along with bags filled with paint cans.

The man was later arrested and transferred to a civil judge. The Police reported the incident on their social media.

For a punishment fitting the crime, the perpetrator should be sentenced to 12 months of art therapy.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Do Shit: Have A Life Laundry

Do Shit: Have A Life Laundry

by

News
Road Near Skálm Reopens Following Glacial Flood

Road Near Skálm Reopens Following Glacial Flood

by

News
Grapevine Events: Skóffin, Mannfólkið Breytist í Slím & More

Grapevine Events: Skóffin, Mannfólkið Breytist í Slím & More

by

News
Solaris Press Charges Against Deputy Director Of Public Prosecutions

Solaris Press Charges Against Deputy Director Of Public Prosecutions

by

News
Play Airline Shares Nosedive On The Stock Market

Play Airline Shares Nosedive On The Stock Market

by

News
Risk Of Another Eruption In Reykjanes Increases

Risk Of Another Eruption In Reykjanes Increases

by

Show Me More!