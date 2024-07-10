From Iceland — Bones Unearthed At Egilsgata

Photo by Screenshot from RÚV

A set of bones were discovered during routine pipe maintenance on Egilsgata in central Reykjavík. Contractor Guðmundur Traustason was digging down to the water pipes when he found the remains. “We didn’t think much of it,” Guðmundur said to RÚV.

Continuing their work the next day, the contractor unearthed more bones in addition to miscellaneous iron items. Police were notified and analysed the bones, which forensic scientists confirmed belonged to an animal.

Since human habitation in the Reykjavík reaches upwards of 1000 years, bone findings are not uncommon. In September 2023, skull fragments were found in the Prime Ministers’ Residence.