From Iceland — Cases Of Sexually Transmitted Diseases Increase Significantly

Published July 9, 2024

Jón Pétur / mbl.is

A new report on infectious diseases shows a significant increase in cases of STDs among people in Iceland. Kamilla Sigríður Jósefsdóttir, head of infection unit at the National University Hospital of Iceland, told RÚV that the increased transmission of gonorrhoea and syphilis is particularly worrying.

Until recently, the use of antibiotic medicine had nearly eradicated STDs. In 2023, cases of the two diseases broke decades’ old records. In total, 1,948 were diagnosed with chlamydia, 338 with gonorrhoea and 73 with syphilis. The number of new gonorrhoea cases marks a 40-year high, while the number of syphilis diagnoses haven’t been this high since the mid-20th century. The majority of gonorrhoea and syphilis cases have been diagnosed in men.

The report encourages immediate action. Access to tests has been eased at Landspítali’s skin and STD unit, with tests also available at local health clinics.

