From Iceland — Solar Eclipse Visible Across All Of Iceland This Week

On Thursday June 10th, a solar eclipse will be visible across the entire country—provided there is good weather.

At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will cover 69% of the sun if viewed from Reykjavík.

Nice.

This will be the largest solar eclipse seen from Iceland since March 2015. The moon, on the other hand, covered much more of the sun, around 97%.

In the capital, the eclipse begins at 9:06, when the moon begins to move in front of the sun’s disk. The eclipse peaks at 10:17 and will be slightly higher from the west of the country than from the east. In the East, the moon obscures 66% of the sun, according to the Astronomy Web.

The eclipse ends at 11:33 in Reyjavík but the times are slightly different for different places in the country.

Don’t look directly at it

To the west of Iceland there will be a so-called circular eclipse, but they occur when the moon is a little too far from the earth to cover the entire disk of the sun.

It will be five years until a total solar eclipse is seen from Iceland again, 12 August 2026. It will be the first total eclipse seen from Iceland since 1954 and the first seen from Reykjavík from 17 June 1433.

If you want to enjoy watching the eclipse, be smart and use special equipment to view the event.

