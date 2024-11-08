From Iceland — Alexander's Thursday Night Iceland Airwaves Diary: Thorough Enjoyment

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine Red Illuminations for The Reykjavík Grapevine Atli Freyr Steinsson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

I get my wristband after work and head next door to Nasa 2.0 for the Virgin Music / Alda Music Airwaves party. Lynks is spinning a smooth DJ set, and I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

After some light schmoozing, I make my way over to Smekkleysa for the only off-venue gig of Magnús Jóhann. I’ve been meaning to see this talented guy perform, and he does not disappoint. He plays a mix of songs from his solo and collaborative efforts — for example, with Skúli Sverrisson. Driving piano melodies sprinkled with flickering synth lines. Delicious.

It’s so packed, all I can really see are glimpses of his hair and his 1970s synthesizer. He shares a quick story about it, saying it was once owned by Þórir Baldursson, who used it in Donna Summer’s studio sessions back in the ol’ disco days. Sweet! Magnús continues with a lush piano odyssey, moving from classical to contemporary soundscapes with ease. I’m definitely grabbing the next chance to see him play.

After a quick beer pit-stop at the always-lovely Skreið, I head to a packed Iðnó. I’m in the back; there’s a couple half-arguing behind me, and it’s so freakin’ warm. But nothing can stop me from soaking in the driving and beautiful melodies brought on stage by Oyama. Shoegaze is just what I need! On stage are Úlfur, Júlia, Jón, and joining them tonight is Alison MacNeil of Kimono. I know this band, and it’s great to see them looking and sounding so good. Airwaves deserves a kudos for the sound quality tonight — in fact, I don’t think Iðnó has ever sounded this nice. I leave a bit early to meet my friends at the Art Museum, just as they sing, “You are the light that shines through the darkness.” I’m off to my next gig.

As I reach the museum, my smartwatch buzzes to let me know I’ve hit today’s walking goal. Let’s go! I catch a glimpse of Ravyn Lenae, whose set is soulful, cute, and powerful. I then head over to Kolaportið to catch a few songs from Sykur, who recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of their debut album, Frábært eða frábært. They always deliver a great show, and tonight is no exception, despite a few technical difficulties. Their signature synth-driven vibe is always fun to experience, with singer Agnes bringing the most positive energy. Thank you, Sykur!

I’m back at the Art Museum for Magdalena Bay’s set now, and I’m seriously impressed. They bring a danceable psych-rock vibe that is giving summer, and I’m loving it. The dreamy, nostalgic visuals only add to the already aesthetically pleasing band, all of whom are wearing matching colorful overalls. Now the singer has a sunflower face mask — I wish we had sunflowers in Iceland… Well, for tonight, we apparently do.

I said this last year, and I’ll say it again: Kolaportið should be used for concerts more often. It’s probably my favourite venue of the year. Uche Yara delivers soulful, happy, and energetic songs. This is a cool band. The crowd loves them, cheering for an encore at least twice. Uche Yara gets everyone riled up for the coming days of more music and partying.

Back at the Art Museum, Hjálmar are playing a mesmerizing show that I just have to see. They’re the best, aren’t they? It feels like everyone there knows the lyrics by heart, singing along. Hjálmar delivers the goods with ten people on stage—a wailing brass band and the whole shebang. I think that’s one of the best guitar solos I’ve ever heard. And the crowd agrees!

I end my night at Iðnó with Joy (Anonymous), who’s making an honest effort to tear the roof off the house. I love how one of the guys is wearing a black-and-white striped KR jersey. They play U.K. club bangers non-stop until closing, giving us all the party we deserve to end this first day of Airwaves.

Thursday wrapped up. Oh yeah.

