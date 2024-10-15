From Iceland — New In Town: KLEI Atelier & Skálda Bókabúð

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

If you missed our recent print issues, here are some new spots in town you might not know about. Whether you’re looking for handmade ceramics or your next great read, we’ve got you covered.

KLEI Atelier

Baldursgata 36

Opening hours: Fridays from 12:00 to 18:00 and by appointment

There are lots of shops to buy locally made ceramics in downtown Reykjavík — but what about places that let you go hands on and make something yourself? The KLEI Atelier on Baldursgata does exactly that, offering various workshops that’ll teach you the art and craft of ceramics and pottery. There are night classes if you’d like to dip a toe in the water, or month-long courses for the more committed — but get your name down quickly if that’s you, as they’re known to sell out. JR

Skálda Bókabúð

Vesturgata 10

Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays 11:00-17:00; Saturdays 11:00-15:00

For a country of avid bookworms, Iceland is lacking in independent bookstores. So whenever one pops up, we need to be sure to support and cherish it before it’s gone. One such indie bókabúð is Skálda, a brand-new independent bookstore housed in a 120-year-old building on Vesturgata. The one-man project of former teacher Einar Björn Magnússon, Skálda offers an excellent selection of new books, featuring a wide range of contemporary authors in both Icelandic and English, as well as a curated collection of used books — available for as low as 990 ISK. The store aims to host events and readings in the future and is currently in the final stages of its Karolina Fund campaign. IZ

