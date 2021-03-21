From Iceland — Photos: The Geldingadalsgos Eruption, Shot By Axel Sigurðarson

Axel Sigurðarson is a Reykjavík photographer with a keen interest in the natural world as subject matter. He was at the Geldingadalsgos volcano eruption yesterday, and captured these amazing moments for The Grapevine.

Magnificent lava

Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Close… but not too close

Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Iceland is breathing fire

Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Smouldering boulders

Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson

Light in the darkness

Geldingadalsgos Volcano – photo Axel Sigurðarson Geldingadalsgos Volcano, Fagradalsfjall

