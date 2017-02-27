The Photographer Who Captured Snowmageddon As It Happened

The Photographer Who Captured Snowmageddon As It Happened

john rogers
Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson

Published February 27, 2017

Most people woke up to a white world on Sunday 26 February, after a record-breaking 51cm snowfall. But local photographer Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson, who regularly posts to his popular Instagram account @icelandic_explorer, got lucky.

“I woke up during the night to the sounds of a tree breaking in my backyard,” he said, in an email to Grapevine. “I went to check it out by the window and saw this insane snowy weather—the tree had broken due to the amount of heavy snow. I decided to head out and take some photos. I took these between 3-5am, during the night.”

Thanks for sharing, Gunnar!

Q23A1233
Q23A1390
Q23A1436
Q23A1254
Q23A1409
Q23A1527
Q23A1592
Q23A1598
Q23A1296
Q23A1274
Q23A1326
Q23A1333
Q23A1485
Q23A1492
Q23A1548
Q23A1554
Q23A1568
Q23A1612
Q23A1696