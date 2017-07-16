Mag
Articles
Laufey Elíasdóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Laufey Elíasdóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published July 16, 2017

Laufey Elíasdóttir is a musician, photographer and actress. She has appeared in a number of notable Icelandic films, including Baltasar Kormákur’s ‘White Night Wedding’, 2014 Oscar submission  ‘Vonarstræti’, and last year’s ‘Reykjavík’. She is now working on a Danish film called ‘Sticks and Stones’ from director Martin Skovbjerg.

First thing in the morning
Wake up with my kids and make coffee and pancakes with syruop, butter, strawberries and banana. I would of course put on some nice music as well, like PPPönk or Astrid Gilberto.

Favourite breakfast place
I would go to Pallett and have a lovely English breakfast and coffee made by the owner, Hafnarfjörður’s own coffee legend, Pálmar Hlöðversson.

For lunch
I would like to try out the new place in Brink, close to the north harbor in Hafnarfjörður — I have heard it’s good.

Around midday
Go for a hike up on Helgafell just outside of town.

In the afternoon
I would go to the old swimming pool in Hafnarfjörður, usually called the Swimming Hall. Not only is the atmosphere there great but it has this old beautiful architecture which makes the backstrokes very pleasant. The pool is one of the oldest ones in the capital area so it’s worth the trip. If I want some sunshine I go to the outdoor pool in Hafnarfjörður, Suðurbæjarlaug.  

For dinner
Von—a nice small restaurant by the sea.

In the heat of the night
After Von, I’ll just go next door to have an Irish coffee at Pallett and walk down to Vikingakráin, just for the fun of it. Then go to a good concert in Bæjarbíó, the local theater in Hafnarfjörður. And if I would like to dance, and take it to the extreme, I would go to Ölstofan, Hafnarfirði, where Júlla Disco is making people crazy with their tacky party-music.

Read more perfect days here.

Latest

Mag
Articles
Iceland: Against Nuclear Weapons, But Not Really

Iceland: Against Nuclear Weapons, But Not Really

by

Iceland is well known for being a peaceful country with no standing army. However, that image deserves nuance: Iceland is

Mag
Articles
Icelandic Facebook Groups: Kúrufélaga grúbban

Icelandic Facebook Groups: Kúrufélaga grúbban

by

In other parts of the world, lonely people flock to Craigslist. A quick scan of the New York City personals

Mag
Articles
Missing In Iceland: Jukeboxes

Missing In Iceland: Jukeboxes

by

Granted, these may be increasingly fewer in numbers everywhere around the world, but jukeboxes are conspicuously absent in Iceland. Which

Mag
Articles
Reykjavík Of Yore: A Spinning Political Monument

Reykjavík Of Yore: A Spinning Political Monument

by

Perlan in Öskjuhlíð is some kind of Icelandic version of a Ferris wheel. The restaurant on top of the old

Mag
Articles
Iceland Behind The Shutter

Iceland Behind The Shutter

by

Icelanders are slowly getting used to the idea of temporarily sharing their country with massive amounts of tourists. As tourism

Mag
Articles
Word Of The Issue: Farfuglaheimili

Word Of The Issue: Farfuglaheimili

by

Iceland may be on everyone’s bucket list, but did you know that it’s also a firm favourite with migratory birds?

Show Me More!