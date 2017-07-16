Laufey Elíasdóttir’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Laufey Elíasdóttir is a musician, photographer and actress. She has appeared in a number of notable Icelandic films, including Baltasar Kormákur’s ‘White Night Wedding’, 2014 Oscar submission ‘Vonarstræti’, and last year’s ‘Reykjavík’. She is now working on a Danish film called ‘Sticks and Stones’ from director Martin Skovbjerg.

First thing in the morning

Wake up with my kids and make coffee and pancakes with syruop, butter, strawberries and banana. I would of course put on some nice music as well, like PPPönk or Astrid Gilberto.

Favourite breakfast place

I would go to Pallett and have a lovely English breakfast and coffee made by the owner, Hafnarfjörður’s own coffee legend, Pálmar Hlöðversson.



For lunch

I would like to try out the new place in Brink, close to the north harbor in Hafnarfjörður — I have heard it’s good.

Around midday

Go for a hike up on Helgafell just outside of town.

In the afternoon

I would go to the old swimming pool in Hafnarfjörður, usually called the Swimming Hall. Not only is the atmosphere there great but it has this old beautiful architecture which makes the backstrokes very pleasant. The pool is one of the oldest ones in the capital area so it’s worth the trip. If I want some sunshine I go to the outdoor pool in Hafnarfjörður, Suðurbæjarlaug.



For dinner

Von—a nice small restaurant by the sea.

In the heat of the night

After Von, I’ll just go next door to have an Irish coffee at Pallett and walk down to Vikingakráin, just for the fun of it. Then go to a good concert in Bæjarbíó, the local theater in Hafnarfjörður. And if I would like to dance, and take it to the extreme, I would go to Ölstofan, Hafnarfirði, where Júlla Disco is making people crazy with their tacky party-music.

Read more perfect days here.