VIDEO: Life Of A Snowmobile Tour Guide In Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Snowmobiling in Iceland is an increasingly popular perennial activity that people from around the world have been seeking out more and more. Even absolute beginners have joined in on the fun.

However, taking a snowmobile onto a glacier can be a challenging experience, and that’s why people like Mardís the snowmobile tour guide from Arctic Adventures exist. We spent a few days with her, getting to know who she is and what her job entails. Don’t be surprised if you come away from watching this video with a greater respect for Icelandic tour guides of every stripe.