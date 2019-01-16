VIDEO: A Day in The Life Of A Glacier Tour Guide In Iceland - The Reykjavik Grapevine


VIDEO: A Day in The Life Of A Glacier Tour Guide In Iceland

Published January 16, 2019

Francesco Li Vigni is a glacier tour guide for Arctic Adventures. Originally from Palermo, Sicily, he came to Iceland after years of training and experience in outdoor recreation that took him as far afield as Alaska. Today, his daily routine is as demanding as it is fulfilling.

Waking at seven in the morning to check weather conditions, eat breakfast, and head to work—his workplace being the Sólheimajökull glacier, where can deftly guides even the most inexperienced climbers onto the ice. Getting home at around six in the evening, his day still isn’t over yet, as he must go to the gym and train, in order to keep his body in top condition for the physical demands guides of glacier tours.

Our photography editor Art Bicnick followed Francesco during a day in his life, and also brought back some stunning drone footage of Iceland’s surreal glacial landscapes.

