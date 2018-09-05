Journey To The Centre of The Earth: A Magical Day in Snæfellsnes Peninsula

Journey To The Centre of The Earth: A Magical Day in Snæfellsnes Peninsula

Juliana Iluminata Wilczynski
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick
CONTENT SPONSORED BY:

Published September 5, 2018

Unlike literally every day this entire summer, the morning of our journey to the Snæfellsnes Peninsula with BusTravelIceland was warm and sunny. We were promptly picked up at Lækjargata at 9 AM, and thus we began our magical trip to the famed peninsula.

Halla, our guide, was a human encyclopedia of random facts about Iceland, such as the fact that Icelandic horses have five gaits. Everywhere we drove past, stopped at, and walked through, Halla had lots of information for us, whether mystical, geographic, or historical. Halla’s calm and soothing voice was the perfect narration to our adventurous day through Snæfellsnes.

_BIC3072_by_bicnick
_BIC2880_by_bicnick
_BIC2882_by_bicnick

The last Ice Age

As we drove out of Reykjavík and into Borgarnes and Borgarfjörður, the sun shone down and the landscape opened up before us. The ocean to the left of the road was a sparkling blue, and besides the horizon to our right was the Mount Esja. “The Icelandic Gods have truly blessed us with perfect weather,” Halla said.

As we began to approach Snæfellsjökull, Halla filled us in with some basic geology. She explained that during the last ice age, a huge glacier covered the entire Snæfellsnes peninsula. Their movement caused the glacier to smooth out the mountain peaks, which is why many mountains in Snæfellsnes and the rest of Iceland have flat peaks, like a tabletop. Halla also informed us that the land surrounding Hvalfjördur has risen 185 meters since the last ice age.

_BIC2846_by_bicnick
_BIC2871_by_bicnick
_BIC2861_by_bicnick
_BIC2883_by_bicnick
_BIC2868_by_bicnick

The Black Death

Halla continued by sharing some of Hvalfjörður’s history with us. The fjord is home to Iceland’s oldest harbour, and coincidentally, is also where the Black Death entered Iceland as well. Hvalfjörður was also home to both an American and a British naval base.

As Halla’s soothing voice kept us informed of the places we are driving by, I couldn’t help but stare at the stunning landscape. Creeks and rivers weaved through the lava rocks, and the sky was a perfect glacier blue. The dramatic black mountains enveloped us in the magical landscape, and the fog around the peaks constantly shifted in the mysteriously changing weather.

Meet your soulmate!

Afterwards, Halla shared with us her beliefs surrounding the Snæfellsnes peninsula. She believes that it has a very special energy that sensitive people can feel. She also claims that she’s had multiple people fall in love and meet their soulmate after going on her trips to the Snæfellsnes peninsula—making us all promise her that we will message her if we do.

We eventually stopped for lunch in the small village of Grundarfjörður, where we were treated to a special soup meal at Kaffi Emil. Kaffi Emil is a bizarre but homely multi-purpose social hub in the town, which is home to a café, the town library, a cinema, and two museums, a nostalgia museum and a fishing museum.

_BIC2937_by_bicnick
_BIC2931-HDR_by_bicnick
_BIC2904_by_bicnick
_BIC2895_by_bicnick

Otherworldly Kirkjufell

Following the educational and delicious lunch at Kaffi Emil, we boarded the bus again to head to Kirkjufell, one of Iceland’s most picturesque spots. Kirkjufell (‘church mountain’) is a mountain with a sort of cone shape, and it is directly facing Kirkjufellsfoss, a serene waterfall. It was spectacular to witness in the summer, but one can only imagine how special it must look in the winter under the otherworldly northern lights.

We made two more stops in the afternoon—Hellnar and Arnarstapi. Hellnar is a tiny fishing village that is nonetheless breathtaking with all of its cliffs and deep blue waters. Arnarstapi has a similar landscape to Hellnar, but is a slightly larger town with larger, more striking cliffs, and plenty of shrieking Arctic Tern circling above our heads.

_BIC2962_by_bicnick
_BIC2980-HDR_by_bicnick
_BIC3007_by_bicnick
_BIC3031_by_bicnick
_BIC3059_by_bicnick
_BIC3070_by_bicnick
_BIC3091_by_bicnick
_BIC3097_by_bicnick
_BIC3111_by_bicnick
_BIC3196_by_bicnick
_BIC3203_by_bicnick
_BIC3220_by_bicnick

Ghost stories

On the way back to Reykjavík, we passed by the exquisite Hotel Búðir, where Halla, our guide, worked when she was younger. She tells us spooky stories about her time living in Hotel Búðir and how she’s convinced that it’s haunted. The area surrounding the hotel is isolated  and the house stands alone like a fortress among the valleys and cliffs that it’s nestled in.

We drive back into a surprisingly sunny downtown Reykjavík at eight in the evening feeling sleepy from the cosy bus ride home with our newly opened hearts following our magical day in the mystical region of Snæfellsnes.

 

Book a tour

About Our Guide:

Name: Halla Himintungl Frímannsdóttir

Age: 48

From: Reykjavík, Iceland

Favourite part of the job: “My favorite part of the job is witnessing pure joy and happiness in the heart of the travelers.”

Strange guide moment: “The strangest moment in my guidance was last summer, when I was touring with 18 people in Snaefellsnes. One person in my group decided to skinny dip at the seal colony. I was not sure if the rest of the group was okay with the guy being naked on the beach but it all turned out to be a great laugh, especially when he came out of the water and his private part had almost disappeared due to the ice cold sea.”
Latest

MADS
Soaking Next to a Geysir: A Trip to the Secret Lagoon

Soaking Next to a Geysir: A Trip to the Secret Lagoon

by

While the Secret Lagoon may not be that secret anymore, it is still worth a visit. Located conveniently close to

MADS
On The Raven’s Wings: Discover Norse Mythology

On The Raven’s Wings: Discover Norse Mythology

by

Mythology-inspired shop Thor isn’t exactly easy to miss as you walk down Reykjavík’s main street. Its gigantic statue of hammer-wielding

MADS
Road To Nowhere: Snowmobiling On Langjökull Glacier

Road To Nowhere: Snowmobiling On Langjökull Glacier

by

“Time to drive everyone!,” says our mountain guide for the day, pointing at a bunch of snowmobiles parked in an

MADS
Riding Horses With A Pint Of Beer: A Day Trip To Iceland’s Golden Circle

Riding Horses With A Pint Of Beer: A Day Trip To Iceland’s Golden Circle

by

“I’ve ordered sun for you guys today”, says BusTravel Iceland‘s guide Ragnhildur Hjördís Lövdahl—Hilda, for short—when she picks us up

MADS
Floating In A Glacial Lagoon

Floating In A Glacial Lagoon

by

This May has been the worst May in Iceland in the last hundred years. Grey skies, rain and at times

MADS
A Tale Of Icelandic Wool

A Tale Of Icelandic Wool

by

With the advent of tourism, Iceland’s national treasures have risen to worldwide fame. These include unpredictable volcanoes, majestic waterfalls, and,

Show Me More!