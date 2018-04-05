A Land Of Ice And Sun

A Land Of Ice And Sun

Alice Demurtas
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick
CONTENT SPONSORED BY:

Published April 5, 2018

Although the scent of summer is already in the air here in Iceland, winter still clings on to us like a hungry koala. Forget sun dresses and shorts: even if it looks like spring from your kitchen window, it’s not quite time to sunbathe in the garden just yet.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, in fact, despite the beautiful sunshine that will brighten up our days until the weekend the temperature will oscillate between an icy -6 and -9 in the West, North and East. Luckily, 66°North has got just the right parkas for you, whether you’re travelling in the countryside or staying in the city. Their limited edition Esja Parka in a silvery shade of sage green will keep you comfy and toasty wherever you’re going.

For those of you staying in the capital area the weather will be slightly more forgiving, but with temperature that will only reach a maximum of 1 degree there is not much else to do than cover up. With a 66°North  iconic beanie and soft woollen socks any adventure is bound to be memorable. Don’t forget to take your camera with you: this land of ice and fire is even more breathtaking than you think, under the winter sun.

Check 66 North Webstore

Actual Weather Map
Latest

MADS
Of Black Beaches And Treacherous Snow: Down South We Go

Of Black Beaches And Treacherous Snow: Down South We Go

by

It‘s been snowing for days when the BusTravel Iceland shuttle picks us up in downtown Reykjavík for a day-long excursion

MADS
Haust Restaurant: Fine Dining For The Whole Family

Haust Restaurant: Fine Dining For The Whole Family

by

It’s not easy for someone like me to go out to eat and thoroughly enjoy myself. I’m not a fussy

MADS
A Week Of Gluggaveður

A Week Of Gluggaveður

by

Have you ever heard of ‘gluggaveður’? Literally translated as ‘window-weather,’ gluggaveður manifests itself in beautiful clear skies and lovely sunny

MADS
A Snowy Week Ahead

A Snowy Week Ahead

by

For those who like the snow, few things feel as magical as waking up in the middle of the night

MADS
Cold But Beautiful Weather This Weekend

Cold But Beautiful Weather This Weekend

by

It may get down to -10°C or lower, but clear skies and low winds spell a gorgeous weekend ahead. According

MADS
On The Flipside: The Dark And Bright Side Of Iceland

On The Flipside: The Dark And Bright Side Of Iceland

by

A couple of years after the economic crash in 2008, it wasn’t unusual for people to find in their news

Show Me More!