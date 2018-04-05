A Land Of Ice And Sun

Although the scent of summer is already in the air here in Iceland, winter still clings on to us like a hungry koala. Forget sun dresses and shorts: even if it looks like spring from your kitchen window, it’s not quite time to sunbathe in the garden just yet.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, in fact, despite the beautiful sunshine that will brighten up our days until the weekend the temperature will oscillate between an icy -6 and -9 in the West, North and East. Luckily, 66°North has got just the right parkas for you, whether you’re travelling in the countryside or staying in the city. Their limited edition Esja Parka in a silvery shade of sage green will keep you comfy and toasty wherever you’re going.

For those of you staying in the capital area the weather will be slightly more forgiving, but with temperature that will only reach a maximum of 1 degree there is not much else to do than cover up. With a 66°North iconic beanie and soft woollen socks any adventure is bound to be memorable. Don’t forget to take your camera with you: this land of ice and fire is even more breathtaking than you think, under the winter sun.

