A Week Of Gluggaveður

Have you ever heard of ‘gluggaveður’? Literally translated as ‘window-weather,’ gluggaveður manifests itself in beautiful clear skies and lovely sunny days that trick you into thinking it’s 25 degrees outside when in fact you incur the risk of losing your ears to frostbite if you step outside with too optimistic a demeanour.

But what’s the point of staying indoors when all you want to do is face that sun and soak up as much Vitamin D as possible? Fear not, you can still do that—as long as you take precautions and cover up. Luckily 66°North is here to help.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, Iceland will enjoy another lovely week of sun up until Sunday—everywhere except in the northeast where precipitation is expected on Thursday. The temperatures, however, won’t be so forgiving, hovering between the -2°C and -8°C mark throughout the week. In this weather, it’s essential to keep your ears well protected, and what better way to do so than with the 66°North furry Arctic Hats? For a more minimal look, opt for the iconic beanie, but make sure you don’t forget wool socks and gloves at home. 66°North ’s high-tech gloves will keep you toasty while you snap breathtaking pictures under the Reykjavík sun to make your friends back home jealous.

