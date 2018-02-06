A Snowy Week Ahead

Alice Demurtas
Art Bicnick
Published February 6, 2018

For those who like the snow, few things feel as magical as waking up in the middle of the night for a glass of water and getting mesmerized by whirling snowflakes dancing outside the window.

Yesterday’s peaceful snowfall morphed quickly into a storm, with winds so strong that walking downtown felt a bit like drowning in an icy lake. This morning, however, the peace was back. A thick, powdery mantel of snow covered streets, trees and roofs alike, muffling traffic sounds and giving the city a surreal, Disney-like feel. However, the real spectacle is outside the city, where splashes of white cover prettily the mountains and black lava fields. The good news is, the week ahead is bound to be just as snowy, with temperatures staying just below the zero.

 

But while the countryside blooms under shiny crystals and icicles, frozen hands and ears are not so charming. The cold weather, however, is no good excuse to stay indoor: if you’re cold, you’re just not dressed well enough.  Luckily 66°North has got your back, whatever you need.

Nothing keeps you as warm as their soft, merino wool baselayers when you’re out and about in the countryside. Their classic 66°N beanies and gloves are a staple, too, and while their puffer parkas sport a decidedly urban edge to them, their latest insulating technology is bound to protect you wherever you are, no matter the storm.

Check 66 North Webstore

Actual Weather Map

 

