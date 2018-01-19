Cold But Beautiful Weather This Weekend

Words by
@pauldfontaine
Published January 19, 2018

It may get down to -10°C or lower, but clear skies and low winds spell a gorgeous weekend ahead.

According to the latest forecast from the Icelandic Met Office, temperatures will be at or around -10°C for the capital area, possibly much colder for more inland areas of the countryside, with a low of -25°C in the Highlands.

At the same time, winds will be calm until late Sunday afternoon, and clear skies are ahead for all but North Iceland until Monday. That being the case, it’s perfect Icelandic winter weather for going out and exploring.

