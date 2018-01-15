Awful Weather And Possible Avalanches In North Iceland

If you’re in or traveling to North Iceland today, be on your guard.

The latest forecast shows low temperatures and dangerously high winds for the entirety of North Iceland today and tomorrow. In fact, the entire country is going to be experiencing temperatures well below zero until Saturday. Winds will be from 10 to 20 metres per second across north Iceland through Tuesday afternoon, and snow and hail are expected to pour down on North Iceland for much of tomorrow.

These conditions, combined with the steep mountains pushed right up against the sea in the West Fjords especially, create the ideal conditions for a potential avalanche. As such, an avalanche warning has been issued for the West Fjords.

Actual Weather Map