Yule Lad Suffers Existential Crisis On Skólavörðurstígur

Yule Lad Suffers Existential Crisis On Skólavörðurstígur

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
CONTENT SPONSORED BY:

Published December 24, 2017

It was a sad day for Yule Lads, as the last of Grýla and Leppalúði’s came face-to-face with a harsh reality of our modern times: kids just aren’t as excited about candles as they used to be.

“Kertasnikir was following around my friends and I asking us for candles. And we were like ‘we don’t have any candles. why would we have any candles?’ and he was like ‘kids love candles.’ and we were like, ‘nah, man. Kids don’t love candles,’” explained one Reykjavík teen of his encounter with the Yule Lad this morning.

The Grapevine caught up with Kertasnikir, on Skólavörðurstígur, where the Yule Lad was admittedly downtrodden.

“Young people don’t appreciate wax anymore, which means that I don’t get to steal and eat their wax anymore. It’s the end of an era. Who am I if not a candle stealing mischief maker? Does my life have any purpose? Who am I? What is the meaning of life? I’m so confused,” the Yule Lad rambled on.

Noted good sport and celebrated artist, Halldór Baldursson, watched Kertasnikir’s existential crisis and captured his likeness with pen and paper. Halldór’s sketch, along with his sketches of the other 12 Yule Lads that came before Kertasnikir, have been turned into fun collectible figurines by the good people at Icemart. Pick them up to add some Icelandic holiday cheer to your home.

Grýla
Grýla
Jólakötturinn
Jólakötturinn
Leppalúði
Leppalúði

 

Buy Yule Lads

 

Latest

MADS
Ketkrókur Talks Crossfit, Steals Meat In Laugardalur

Ketkrókur Talks Crossfit, Steals Meat In Laugardalur

by

Residents of Reykjavík’s Laugardalur neighbourhood were left rolling their eyes after one grating encounter after another with an obnoxious man

MADS
Brian Pilkington: The Modern Father Of The Icelandic Yule Lads

Brian Pilkington: The Modern Father Of The Icelandic Yule Lads

by

Iceland has many weird and quirky Christmas creatures, traditions and folk lore. The best known of which are the Yule

MADS
Gáttaþefur Eschews Personal Boundaries, Sniffs His Way Down Laugavegur

Gáttaþefur Eschews Personal Boundaries, Sniffs His Way Down Laugavegur

by

Thrifty Reykjavíkings toting sack lunches to work this morning found themselves awkwardly confronted by an olfactorily endowed man sniffing his

MADS
Gluggagægir Caught Peeping In Windows In The City Centre

Gluggagægir Caught Peeping In Windows In The City Centre

by

The city is safe today after police apprehended a peeping tom spotted peering through windows throughout 101 Reykjavík. “I work

MADS
Only In Iceland – Winter Snorkelling At Silfra

Only In Iceland – Winter Snorkelling At Silfra

by

“Greig, do you want to go snorkelling?” I was asked by a colleague, recently. “It’s mid-December!” I retorted. “You must

MADS
Nation In Mourning As Bjúgnakrækir Absconds With Hot Dog Stand

Nation In Mourning As Bjúgnakrækir Absconds With Hot Dog Stand

by

Flags throughout the country are flying at half-mast today, following reports that the iconic Bæjarins Bestu hot dog stand in

Show Me More!