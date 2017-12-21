Gluggagægir Caught Peeping In Windows In The City Centre

The city is safe today after police apprehended a peeping tom spotted peering through windows throughout 101 Reykjavík.

“I work shifts and was leaving the house around 4 a.m. when I saw Gluggagægir gawking in a window down the street,” an Icelander who asked not to be named for fear of being blamed for ruining Christmas tells the Grapevine. “I don’t care if you’re a Yule Lad or the Pope, peeping into people’s homes is just too creepy. I called the cops.”

Not all 101-dwellers agree with their neighbour calling in the Five-O. Said another anonymous resident: “Yeah, it’s creepy. And yeah, I make sure to close all my blinds and curtains before heading to bed every December 20, but I put up with it because I quite enjoy waking up to assorted trinkets in my shoe on the 21st. That snitch down the street ruined it for everybody.”

Cartoonist Halldór Baldursson was perusing Instagram this morning when he came across a series of posts from the capital area police of officers posing with the apprehended Yule Lad and an assortment of kittens, which, it would seem, the officers brought with them for the ‘likes.’ He produced a sketch of Gluggagægir, which the fine people at Icemart have turned into a fun collectible figuring that you can purchase to inject some Icelandic holiday spirit into your home.