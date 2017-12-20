Nation In Mourning As Bjúgnakrækir Absconds With Hot Dog Stand

Flags throughout the country are flying at half-mast today, following reports that the iconic Bæjarins Bestu hot dog stand in central Reykjavík was stolen in the night.

“We put up with low-grade mischief from Bjúgnakræknir every year, but running off with the entire hotdog stand? It’s just too much,” said one grown man weeping in the streets who asked not to be named.

The tear-eyed man was not the only Icelander distraught upon learning that a sausage-loving Yule Lad had made off with the country’s prized weiner stand. Some still formed a queue on the corner of Tryggvatagataand Pósthússtræti out of habit, while others lit candles and left bouquets of flowers on the site.

Lifelong fan of The Clinton, Halldór Baldursson happened across Bjúgnakræknir in the act of stealing the national treasure and produced a drawing of the Yule Lad that has since been turned into a fun collectible figuring by the fine people of Icemart.