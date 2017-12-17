Askasleikir On The Loose, No Bowl Safe

Askasleikir On The Loose, No Bowl Safe

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
CONTENT SPONSORED BY:

Published December 17, 2017

Chaos has erupted in several of Reykjavík’s noodle parlours today following reports of a quiet bearded man slurping up the contents of diner’s bowls when they weren’t looking.

One patron whose noodles were plundered tells the Grapevine that he and a friend were out for lunch together on Laugavegur, when tragedy struck. “I had strategically eaten all of my broth so that I could feast on the noodles. I look down to scroll mindlessly through Instagram for a few minutes, as one does when out with friends, and when I look up a goddamn Yule Lad has polished off my noodles.”

“There hasn’t been this degree of strife in our industry since the great Skólavörðurstígur noodle wars of 2010,” an employee of one eatery visited by Askasleikir told the Grapevine. “Those were dark days, my friend. Dark days. And suddenly this unruly Yule Lad has brought us right back to that point.”

While the majority of Askasleikir sightings have been reported from noodle shops, other bowl-centric establishments — including salad bars and self-serve frozen yogurt depots — have been visited.

Ramen aficionado and humble artist Halldór Baldursson spotted Askasleikir licking clean the bowls of his neighbourhood pho joint and immortalized the moment in pen and ink. His sketch has been magically transformed into a fun collectible figurine by the good people of Icemart just in time for the holiday season.

 

Buy Yule Lads

 

Latest

MADS
Skyrgámur Dashes Tourists’ Hopes For Authentic Icelandic Experience

Skyrgámur Dashes Tourists’ Hopes For Authentic Icelandic Experience

by

Tourists throughout the country and sobbing in their Airbnbs today upon discovering the carton of skyr they picked up at

MADS
Hurðaskellir The Most Obnoxious Yule Lad: Breiðholt Residents

Hurðaskellir The Most Obnoxious Yule Lad: Breiðholt Residents

by

Residents of apartment blocks in Reykjavík’s Breiðholt neighbourhood are exhausted today after being kept up all night by some lunatic

MADS
Copycat Left-Over Thief Identified As Pottaskefill

Copycat Left-Over Thief Identified As Pottaskefill

by

There appears to be a copycat mischief-maker plundering for scraps and leftovers in the kitchens of Reykjavík, as several residents

MADS
Yule Lad Butchers Bon Jovi, Steals Spoons In East Reykjavik

Yule Lad Butchers Bon Jovi, Steals Spoons In East Reykjavik

by

Residents of Reykjavík’s Glæsibær neighbourhood are scratching are puzzled this morning as reports have been rolling in of Icelanders waking

MADS
Yule Lad Cleans Pots, Breaks Hearts In Vesturbær

Yule Lad Cleans Pots, Breaks Hearts In Vesturbær

by

The wave of mischief that has erupted in Reykjavík this week continued this morning, with reports of Vesturbær residents awaking

MADS
Giljagaur Goes On Foam Frenzy In Reykjavík Cafés

Giljagaur Goes On Foam Frenzy In Reykjavík Cafés

by

Café goers in 101 Reykjavík were mildly perturbed this morning by a rowdy patron harassing baristas for excessive amounts of

Show Me More!