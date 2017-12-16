MADS
Copycat Left-Over Thief Identified As Pottaskefill

Copycat Left-Over Thief Identified As Pottaskefill

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
CONTENT SPONSORED BY:

Published December 16, 2017

There appears to be a copycat mischief-maker plundering for scraps and leftovers in the kitchens of Reykjavík, as several residents of the Hlíðarneighbourhood woke this morning to find their pots scraped and licked clean.

One homeowner even found the intruder in the act, telling the Grapevine that a man bearing a striking resemblance to Pottaskefill was really going to town on her chilli-coated cookware when she walked into the kitchen. “I must have startled him, because next thing I know, he’s got his whole head stuck in the pot and is scrambling to climb back out the kitchen window,” Gerður told us. “It was more an annoyance than anything. The idiot stole my favourite pot.”

Earlier this week a short-statured assailant was seen licking clean the filthy pans of Vesturbær. The two Yule Lads are rumoured to be wayward siblings.

Artist and man with a knack for being in the right place at the right time, Halldór Baldursson, was strolling through Klambratún when the be-potted man stumbled by. His sketch of Pottaskefill has been immortalized as a collectible figurine by the good folks at Icemart.

 

Buy Yule Lads

 

Latest

MADS
Yule Lad Butchers Bon Jovi, Steals Spoons In East Reykjavik

Yule Lad Butchers Bon Jovi, Steals Spoons In East Reykjavik

by

Residents of Reykjavík’s Glæsibær neighbourhood are scratching are puzzled this morning as reports have been rolling in of Icelanders waking

MADS
Yule Lad Cleans Pots, Breaks Hearts In Vesturbær

Yule Lad Cleans Pots, Breaks Hearts In Vesturbær

by

The wave of mischief that has erupted in Reykjavík this week continued this morning, with reports of Vesturbær residents awaking

MADS
Giljagaur Goes On Foam Frenzy In Reykjavík Cafés

Giljagaur Goes On Foam Frenzy In Reykjavík Cafés

by

Café goers in 101 Reykjavík were mildly perturbed this morning by a rowdy patron harassing baristas for excessive amounts of

MADS
Icelandic In Icons: An Ingenious Way To Learn A Mad Language

Icelandic In Icons: An Ingenious Way To Learn A Mad Language

by

Notoriously, our barbaric ancient language is one of the most difficult to learn in the world. Therefore, Icelanders are routinely

MADS
The Subterranean Pioneers of Icelandic Hip Hop

The Subterranean Pioneers of Icelandic Hip Hop

by

Today, Icelandic rap is primarily done in the mother tongue and the genres biggest hits since the turn of the

MADS
Stekkjastaur Wreaks Havoc On Dairy Case

Stekkjastaur Wreaks Havoc On Dairy Case

by

Icelandic media is reporting on a Facebook post from local convenience store cashier Eirikur Einarsson, who took to social media

Show Me More!