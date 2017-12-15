MADS
Yule Lad Butchers Bon Jovi, Steals Spoons In East Reykjavik

Published December 15, 2017

Residents of Reykjavík’s Glæsibær neighbourhood are scratching are puzzled this morning as reports have been rolling in of Icelanders waking to find their wooden spoons strewn about their kitchen countertops or missing entirely.

Witnesses report having seen a bearded man swaying through the Laugardalur neighbourhood, gripping one such stirrer like a microphone while belting out a particularly grating rendition of Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer.”

“It was just awful,” said local resident Jón Jónsson. “I could tell that his heart was in it, but the pitch was just all over the place.” Asked about the spoons, Jón lamented that the man made off with his prized bamboo utensil. “He left some fun trinkets in my kid’s shoe, but it’s still sad. I was going to make sauce tonight.”

The manager of the the local karaoke bar confirmed to the Grapevine that the Yule Lad Þvörusleikir hogs the mic every December 14th, leaving just after midnight while rambling on about having mischief to sow.

Karaoke aficionado and renowned caricaturist Halldór Baldursson belted out a stirring cover of Adele’s Someone Like You while simultaneously sketching the alleged spoon thief. His drawing of the Yule Lad has been turned into a collectable figurine, available just in time for Christmas from the good folks at Icemart.

 

