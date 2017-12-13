MADS
Giljagaur Goes On Foam Frenzy In Reykjavík Cafés

Giljagaur Goes On Foam Frenzy In Reykjavík Cafés

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
CONTENT SPONSORED BY:

Published December 13, 2017

Café goers in 101 Reykjavík were mildly perturbed this morning by a rowdy patron harassing baristas for excessive amounts of foam atop his caffeinated beverages.

The Grapevine’s own caffeine-fuelled staff witnessed the bearded man throughout the morning in a handful of coffee shops, and report that he was ordering cappuccinos with extra foam, only to devour the foam tops and demand more of the white stuff.

As one café patron commented to our reporter on the scene: “What? Oh, I didn’t notice. Do you mind… I’m trying to send this Snapchat. Hæ Sætaaaa!

Local barista, Davið, tells the Grapevine he suspects the cappuccino culprit is none other than Giljagaur, who was pulling the same frothy faux pas last 13 December. “That damned Yule Lad literally cleaned out our milk supply that morning. The latte crowd was not happy.”

Known frappó fan and avid doodler Halldór Baldursson witnessed this morning’s foam frenzy firsthand and captured the scene on paper. His sketch has already been turned into a fun collectible figurine by the good folks at Icemart. Check out all their Yule Lad swag in their Laugavegur shops.

 

Buy Yule Lads

Latest

MADS
Icelandic In Icons: An Ingenious Way To Learn A Mad Language

Icelandic In Icons: An Ingenious Way To Learn A Mad Language

by

Notoriously, our barbaric ancient language is one of the most difficult to learn in the world. Therefore, Icelanders are routinely

MADS
The Subterranean Pioneers of Icelandic Hip Hop

The Subterranean Pioneers of Icelandic Hip Hop

by

Today, Icelandic rap is primarily done in the mother tongue and the genres biggest hits since the turn of the

MADS
Stekkjastaur Wreaks Havoc On Dairy Case

Stekkjastaur Wreaks Havoc On Dairy Case

by

Icelandic media is reporting on a Facebook post from local convenience store cashier Eirikur Einarsson, who took to social media

MADS
Minus 15°C In Iceland Over Next 24 Hours

Minus 15°C In Iceland Over Next 24 Hours

by

It is going to be terribly, miserably cold tomorrow no matter where you are in Iceland tomorrow, so you best

MADS
Sky Blue Ice Caves And Glacier Hike In Majestic Skaftafell

Sky Blue Ice Caves And Glacier Hike In Majestic Skaftafell

by

You don’t need to have good ice sight (Ha!) to spot Falljökull; an outlet glacier from the Vatnajökull icecap–the largest

MADS
How The Icelandic Coupon Book Saved My Life

How The Icelandic Coupon Book Saved My Life

by

I stand at BSÍ, a recently arrived tourist to Iceland. What is Iceland? Where am I? Does God exist? How

Show Me More!