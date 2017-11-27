Minus 15°C In Iceland Over Next 24 Hours

It is going to be terribly, miserably cold tomorrow no matter where you are in Iceland tomorrow, so you best be sure you are dressed for it.

The forecast for tomorrow is the very definition of what Icelanders refer to as “window weather”. By that we mean it will be mostly sunny with light winds, making it pretty to look at, but temperatures will also be well below zero, making it horrible to be outside in without the right clothing.

While in the greater Reykjavík area it will be a barely tolerable -5°C, this is about the warmest it will be anywhere. Temperatures will be considerably lower all over the coastal areas, and will reach double digits below zero further inland. In fact, MBL reports it will plunge down to -15°C in Húsafell tonight.

