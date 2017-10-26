A Storm Is Brewing: Upwards Of 40 Metres Per Second Expected!

Elías Þórsson
Words by
@Eliasthorsson
Published October 26, 2017

It’s that season again God damn it!

The Icelandic Met Office says a storm will hit our shores this evening with winds of up to 40 metres a second–that’s 144 kilometres an hour! The storm will rage in the Westfjords, the north and the southeast. Also the way too powerful people in Skagafjörður can expect a lot of rain, a lot.

I am dreading having to walk home from the office in this weather. The rain will Tyson my face and the wind will sweep me off me feet like Ryan Gosling does every time I just hear his name–Jesus, how hot is Ryan Gosling right?

So dress like your searching for emperor penguins and pray that Iceland doesn’t literally blow you away.

Actual Weather Map

