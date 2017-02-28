QUIZ: What type of Icelandic Beer Should You Try On Beer Day?

It’s Beer Day every March 1st here in Iceland. For decades beer was illegal in Iceland. The people in power didn’t trust their citizens to handle the consumption of ale, lager and stout–fearing widespread binge drinking, alcoholism and infidelity. As you have or will see downtown in Reykjavík on the weekend, those fears were completely unfounded.

The selection of beer in Iceland, after legalization, was relatively small, but nowadays there are lots to choose from. Íslenski barinn (Icelandic Bar) is the only bar in the world that sells every available Icelandic beer and they have helped us create a simple quiz that takes the guesswork out of what you should be ordering to celebrate Beer Day.

Give it a try and feel free to share your results!