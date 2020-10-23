From Iceland — Grapevine Tips 'n' Tricks #1: How To Learn Icelandic

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this series, we give you, foreigners living in Iceland or those hoping to be, the tips and tricks that will help make life a lot easier for you. Culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss the daunting prospect of learning Icelandic, whether online or in person. If you like what you see and what more, please consider supporting Grapevine by joining our High Five Club or visit our online store.

The links mentioned in this episode are the following:

2:50 Icelandic Online

4:26 Tungumálatorg

4:52 Cool Icelandic Lessons

6:12 Drops App

8:25 Esja Edu

9:19 Mimir

10:25 The Tin Can Factory

11:30 Múltí Kúltí

12:03 University Of Iceland

