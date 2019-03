Photos by Suzana Benesova

Fam, Sónar season is soon upon us. Sónar Reykjavík is the annual three days of music, creativity and technology that brings together local and foreign lovers of beat-driven, dreamy, danceable and in any way technological music. The nuanced, while simultaneously offbeat approach each of these artists possess seems like a necessary, logical step in the right direction: something Reykjavík needs right now. Of the numerous exciting talents on the line-up, here are a few standouts and must-see audio-visual experiences to be had in the halls of Harpa this April. Check back soon for a second preview.

Bruce (UK) b2b Árni (IS)

A guiding light in Iceland’s bass music scene and one of Reykjavík’s most skilled DJs, Árni (formerly known as Skeng) will team up for a b2b set with Bruce. Bruce’s debut album ‘Sonder Somatic’ was released last year on Hessle Audio, the unpredictable label that aided a redefinition of UK club music. Boom.

SiGRÚN (IS)

SiGRÚN’s latest release ‘Onælan’ is an elegant rollercoaster bursting with spiritually-fuelled soundscapes, with dashes of breakbeat energy and emotional, experimental vocals over a blend of ambient, classical and dance infused music. Her intimate and heartfelt performances have moments of radiant happiness, grand sadness and harmonious richness.

Fivefiles EP by Allenheimer

Allenheimer (IS)

Allenheimer’s ethereal soundscapes might hit you hard and leave you in an existential mood, but his wall-of-sound bangers will put you in a pleasant daze—especially when mixed with his trademark visuals of heavily-manipulated analogue video signals.

Objekt (UK)

Objekt’s music is simultaneously complex, unexpected and extremely fun to listen to. His ongoing series of eponymous EPs are a motley collection of styles and an excellent entry-point that will keep you on your toes. His second LP—2018’s ‘Cocoon Crush’—contains playful odysseys and hauntingly-beautiful melodies. His Iceland debut is not to be missed.

