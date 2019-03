Treading the line between gallery and shop, Fischer—which only last month won the ‘Best Goddamn Store’ category at the Grapevine’s 2019 Best Of Reykjavík awards—has created a new type of boutique in Reykjavík. From art openings, to a curated perfume selection, to sustainable bath products, it serves up a sensory, highly aesthetic shopping adventure, one where the goal isn’t necessarily to have the consumer buy something, but rather to trigger their senses. One panel member referred to it as, “a tightly woven universe that refers to Iceland’s nature and past, but is still very relevant in our lives today.” Another called it, “a world to visit–with beautiful, conscious and environmentally friendly products.” The last said but this, “Art, installations, products? Fischer makes us feel good in so many different ways. Takk!” Without a doubt, the future looks bright for Fischer.

Runner-Up: Another Dialogue Hanna Dís Whitehead “An experimental and curious approach to everyday objects,” the panel said about Hannah Dís Whitehead’s ‘Another Dialogue,’ which presents an enthralling take on household objects. “It’s witty and refined at the same time.” Thick, utilitarian handles took centre stage in the line, becoming an emblematic figure of the role and utility of a household product. Handles are, of course, an indicator of functionality and disclose just what an object is used for. It’s therefore striking to reevaluate them in these unusual circumstances. “These are interesting objects that stand out and stay in your memory once you have seen them,” one panel member said.