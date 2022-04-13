From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Posters, Pop... and Rock, Paper, Scissors

Photo by

Don’t have plans for the long weekend? Now you do! Here’s Team Grapevine’s picks of what’s hip-hop-happening over the next few days—and you can find even more fun things going on over on our brand new events platform.

Icelandic championship in Rock, Paper, Scissors

April 13th at 21:00

Lebowski Bar

More information here

You might never become an Olympic athlete, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take part in other championships every now and then. Our suggestion—the Rock, Paper, Scissors championship that takes place tonight at Lebowski. There’s a trophy on offer for the winner! Practice makes perfect, they say, so are you up to proving this tonight? IZ

Three men from the North

April 16th at 17:00, 22nd at 20:00 and 29th at 20:00

Tjarnarbíó

More information here

The Grapevine Award-winning show is coming back to town. ‘Three men from the North’ is a collaboration between 3 artists—from Finland, Sweden and Iceland. You might not be a circus fan, but we assure you that this show won’t leave you indifferent. Juggling, comedy and some acrobatics? Add some truly Nordic vibes. It’s gonna be awkward, but we bet you’ll like it! IZ Inspector Spacetime DJ-set April 14th from 22:00-03:00

Prikið

More information here The trio Inspector Spacetime will be performing at Prikið for a special DJ-set tomorrow night, FREE ENTRY! What else could you want? Just make sure you get there nice and early, so you don’t miss out. You have the whole of good friday to lay aching in bed from all the dancing you’re gonna get up to. AP plakATH! vol.3 / kosmonatka poster exhibition April 9th-April 21st

Gallery Port

More information here

“A poster lives a short but intense life,” says the description of this event. Don’t know about you, but we’re intrigued. plakATH! vol.3 will display a selection of works, including riso prints, a mural and original ink drawings of the posters by Kosmonatka, a Polish-born and Reykjavík-based illustrator, graphic designer and poster artist. IZ