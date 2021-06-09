From Iceland — Art! Art! Art! The Grapevine's Favourite Exhibitions This Week

Never fear, for we’ve got some art exhibition picks right here. In conclusion: Have a blast.

Landscape With Human

Until June 29th – Þula – link!

Sigurður Ámundason is all about looking at the small moments of life and presenting them in an epic and magnificent way. You might have seen him in our recent issue covering the next generation of Icelandic fine artists, but if not you can now see his works live and in person at Þula, a gallery that seems to just get better and better. So if you want to come revel in the monotonous struggles of mankind, Siggi is ya boi.

The incredible reality of you

Until June 12th – Gallery Port – link!

Ýmir Grönvold has been busy. The pandemic didn’t dampen his stride and the young artist has now returned with a selection of drawings and paintings made over the past year. While the works are diverse in content and subject matter, his pieces are always characterised by an overwhelming sense of playfulness. Full of natural elements like leaves and flowers and bulging with colours, patterns and soul, his paintings bring comfort—much like a toasty fire on a foggy day. The title of the exhibition refers to a book about consciousness—something Ýmir is extremely interested in—and it’s this pervasive fascination with life and being present that has captured many towards Ýmir’s art.

Kristín Þorkelsdóttir

Until January 30th, 2022 – Museum of Design and Applied Art – link!

Even if you’ve never heard the name Kristín Þorkelsdóttir, if you’ve spent more than a minute in Iceland, you’re no doubt familiar with her work. From Icelandic butter to the Icelandic banknotes, the history of this country is written with Kristín’s product designs. And now, it’s all gathered in one room as part of the Museum of Design and Applied Art’s special retrospective on her work.

Object of Desire

June 5th-August 26th – Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum – link!

A collaboration between Singapore and Iceland, ‘Object of Desire’ will travel between both countries with an exploration of “things”( i.e. the desire, distribution, and reproduction of “things”). Anti-consumerists rejoice. Gathering “things” will never make you happy—unless they are free newspapers.

Dreamfields

Until July 4th – Kling og Bang – link!

This collaborative exhibition aims to take viewers through an “otherworldly vista” by playing with textural experiments against landscapes that are both miniature and monumental in scale. The artwork inspires a feeling of desolation through the scenery, blending each artist’s unique palette.

Pillow Talk – Reload

Until June 24th – Reykjavík City Library: Grófin – link!

Sonja Kovačević’s newest immersive installation dives deep into the lives of asylum seekers and refugees in Iceland. In it, emergency beds are hooked up to speakers that broadcast stories told directly from those trying to find a new, safer life in Iceland. Lie down, listen, and learn.

